US should have done more Covid testing earlier, says Biden

Reuters
  • Jan 20 2022, 06:17 ist
US President Joe Biden. Credit: Reuters File Photo

US President Joe Biden conceded on Wednesday that the United States should have done more earlier to boost Covid-19 testing while he pledged not to return to lockdowns and said the Omicron variant was not a cause for panic.

"Should we have done more testing earlier? Yes," Biden told reporters at the White House.

