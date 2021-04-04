US stops AstraZeneca vaccine production at Baltimore

US stops AstraZeneca vaccine production at Baltimore plant: Report

The administration has put Johnson & Johnson in charge of the troubled manufacturing plant, the report said

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 04 2021, 07:12 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2021, 08:14 ist
The exterior view of the Emergent BioSolutions plant where 15 Million Doses Of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine were ruined. Credit: AFP File Photo

The US government on Saturday stopped a Baltimore manufacturing plant that ruined 15 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine from making the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca Plc, The New York Times reported.

J&J said in a statement that it was "assuming full responsibility regarding the manufacturing of drug substance for its Covid-19 vaccine at the Emergent BioSolutions Inc. Bayview facility."

Read | Five things to know about the AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine

It did not specify if it will take over the plant. The company did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment for clarification.

The New York Times reported that AstraZeneca said in a statement it will work with President Joe Biden's administration to find an alternative site. The drugmaker did not respond to a request for comment.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The move by the US Department of Health and Human Services' will render the Emergent BioSolutions facility solely devoted to making the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine and is meant to avoid future mix-ups, according to the newspaper report, which cites two senior federal health official

The US government's top infectious disease doctor told Reuters the country may not need AstraZeneca's vaccine, even if it wins approval.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United States
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Joe Biden
Johnson & Johnson
AstraZeneca

What's Brewing

Should museums sell treasured works?

Should museums sell treasured works?

DH Toon | Debate over interplanetary travel in Assembly

DH Toon | Debate over interplanetary travel in Assembly

Super Mario Bros. copy sells for $660K at auction

Super Mario Bros. copy sells for $660K at auction

'Golden Parade' of pharaohs to new home starts in Cairo

'Golden Parade' of pharaohs to new home starts in Cairo

DH Toon | Islamists, Sheikh Hasina's challenge

DH Toon | Islamists, Sheikh Hasina's challenge

How pandemics change the course of history

How pandemics change the course of history

 