Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan: Congress to appoint booth, mandal & block presidents where DCC chiefs are chosen

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said the purpose of the revamp is to build a “performing, stronger and accountable” organisation at booth, mandal and block levels.
Last Updated : 25 September 2025, 06:00 IST
Published 25 September 2025, 06:00 IST
CongressIndian Politicskc venugopal

