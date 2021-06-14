US SC revives LinkedIn bid to shield personal data

US Supreme Court revives LinkedIn bid to shield personal data

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 14 2021, 19:49 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2021, 19:49 ist
An illustration of LinkedIn logo. Picture Credit: Pixabay Photo

The US Supreme Court on Monday gave Microsoft Corp's LinkedIn Corp another chance to try to stop rival hiQ Labs Inc from harvesting personal data from the professional networking platform's public profiles - a practice that LinkedIn contends threatens the privacy of its users.

The justices threw out a lower court ruling that had barred LinkedIn from denying hiQ access to the information that LinkedIn members had made publicly available.

