US VP Harris in South Korea, to visit DMZ

US VP Harris says she is in South Korea to reinforce strength of alliance

Harris landed in the South Korean capital early on Thursday and is set to visit the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) separating the Koreas

Reuters
Reuters, Seoul,
  • Sep 29 2022, 09:30 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2022, 09:30 ist
US Vice President Kamala Harris. Credit: AFP Photo

US Vice President Kamala Harris said on Thursday she visited South Korea to reinforce the strength of the two countries' alliance, as she held a meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol in Seoul.

Harris landed in the South Korean capital early on Thursday and is set to visit the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) separating the Koreas, just hours after North Korea test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles. 

South Korea
United States
Kamala Harris
World Politics
World news

