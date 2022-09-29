US VP Harris says she is in South Korea to reinforce strength of alliance

US Vice President Kamala Harris said on Thursday she visited South Korea to reinforce the strength of the two countries' alliance, as she held a meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol in Seoul.
Harris landed in the South Korean capital early on Thursday and is set to visit the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) separating the Koreas, just hours after North Korea test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles.
