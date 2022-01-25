US warns Russia not to 'weaponise' energy supplies

US warns Russia not to 'weaponise' energy supplies

Although the European Union sources about 40 per cent of its supplies from Russia, Moscow also relies heavily on sales of energy for its national budget

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Jan 25 2022, 21:02 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2022, 21:03 ist
If Russia decides to weaponize its supply of natural gas or crude oil, it wouldn't be without consequences to the Russian economy. Credit: AFP Photo

The United States warned Russia on Tuesday not to "weaponise" its enormous oil and gas industry against energy importing European countries in the event of conflict over Ukraine.

"If Russia decides to weaponize its supply of natural gas or crude oil, it wouldn't be without consequences to the Russian economy," a senior US official told reporters.

Although the European Union sources about 40 per cent of its supplies from Russia, Moscow also relies heavily on sales of energy for its national budget, meaning "it's an interdependency," the official said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

World news
Russia
United States
Ukraine
natural gas
Oil

What's Brewing

Thailand first in Asia to decriminalise marijuana

Thailand first in Asia to decriminalise marijuana

Beijing Games: Hugs discouraged but condoms available

Beijing Games: Hugs discouraged but condoms available

Why Yemen's war has spilled into the Emirates

Why Yemen's war has spilled into the Emirates

Fans react to Lucknow's IPL franchise name reveal

Fans react to Lucknow's IPL franchise name reveal

Elizabeth to mark 70 years as queen, amid controversies

Elizabeth to mark 70 years as queen, amid controversies

When social media is a full-time job

When social media is a full-time job

 