US warns Russia not to 'weaponise' energy supplies

The United States warned Russia on Tuesday not to "weaponise" its enormous oil and gas industry against energy importing European countries in the event of conflict over Ukraine.

"If Russia decides to weaponize its supply of natural gas or crude oil, it wouldn't be without consequences to the Russian economy," a senior US official told reporters.

Although the European Union sources about 40 per cent of its supplies from Russia, Moscow also relies heavily on sales of energy for its national budget, meaning "it's an interdependency," the official said.

