US whistleblower Snowden gets a Russian passport

US whistleblower Snowden gets a Russian passport

Defenders of Snowden hail him as a modern day dissident for exposing the extent of US spying

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 02 2022, 22:08 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2022, 22:08 ist
Former US intelligence contractor Edward Snowden. Credit: Reuters Photo

Former US intelligence contractor Edward Snowden, who exposed the scale of secret surveillance by the National Security Agency (NSA), has sworn an oath of allegiance to Russia and received a Russian passport, TASS reported on Friday.

"Yes, he got [a passport], he took the oath," Anatoly Kucherena, Snowden's lawyer, told the state news agency TASS.

Snowden, 39, did not immediately reply to a message seeking comment on the report.

President Vladimir Putin in September granted Russian citizenship to Snowden, who fled the United States after leaking secret files that revealed the extensive eavesdropping activities of the United States and its allies.

Defenders of Snowden hail him as a modern day dissident for exposing the extent of US spying. Opponents say he is a traitor who endangered lives by exposing the secret methods that Western spies use to listen in on hostile states and militants.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

United States
World news
Russia
Edward Snowden

What's Brewing

In Pics | India's top 10 most valuable firms in 2022

In Pics | India's top 10 most valuable firms in 2022

'Jonathan the Tortoise' is now oldest known land animal

'Jonathan the Tortoise' is now oldest known land animal

Pentagon debuts its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider

Pentagon debuts its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider

Nora faces flak for holding Indian flag upside down

Nora faces flak for holding Indian flag upside down

US company turns air pollution into fuel

US company turns air pollution into fuel

Flying out of B'luru? Your face will be your ticket, ID

Flying out of B'luru? Your face will be your ticket, ID

 