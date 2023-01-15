USA's R'Bonney Gabriel crowned Miss Universe 2022

An eco-friendly fashion designer, model, and sewing instructor, she is currently CEO of her own sustainable clothing line, R’Bonney Nola

  • Jan 15 2023, 11:14 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2023, 11:25 ist
Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel (C) celebrates after winning the 71st Miss Universe competition. Credit: AFP Photo

R'Bonney Gabriel of the United States was crowned Miss Universe 2022, on Sunday, making her the oldest titleholder.

An eco-friendly fashion designer, model, and sewing instructor, she is currently CEO of her own sustainable clothing line, R’Bonney Nola. She was presented the crown by former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu.

In 2021, Sandhu from Punjab, India had won the pageant bringing the title back to India after 21 years. Only two Indians before Sandhu have been crowned Miss Universe earlier -- actors Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.

More to follow...

 

World news
Miss Universe

