'Credible' reports that Russia committed war crimes: US

'Very credible' reports that Russia committed war crimes, says Antony Blinken

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Mar 06 2022, 20:29 ist
  • updated: Mar 06 2022, 20:32 ist
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Credit: Reuters Photo

Washington has seen "very credible reports" that Russia has committed war crimes during its invasion of Ukraine, particularly in attacking civilians, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday.

"We've seen very credible reports of deliberate attacks on civilians, which would constitute a war crime," President Joe Biden's top diplomat told CNN talk show "State of the Union."

