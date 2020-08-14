Vietnam Health Ministry to buy Russian Covid-19 vaccine

Vietnam Health Ministry to buy Russian Covid-19 vaccine

Reuters
Reuters, Hanoi,
  • Aug 14 2020, 12:08 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2020, 12:08 ist
A medical specialist collects a swab sample from a traveller at a testing center for Covid-19 in Hanoi, Vietnam. Credit: Reuters Photo

Vietnam's health ministry has registered to buy a Russian Covid-19 vaccine, state television reported on Wednesday, as the Southeast Asian country fights a new outbreak of the coronavirus following months of no local cases.

"In the meantime, Vietnam will still continue developing the country's own Covid-19 vaccine," state broadcaster Vietnam Television (VTV) said.

Vietnam has reported a total of 911 infections, with 21 deaths.

Russia said on Wednesday the first batch of the world’s first Covid-19 vaccine would be rolled out within two weeks, rejecting as "groundless" the safety concerns aired by some experts over Moscow's rapid approval of the drug.

Vietnam
Russia
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

