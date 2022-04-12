Vladimir Putin says Russia withstood sanctions 'blitz'

Vladimir Putin says Russia withstood sanctions 'blitz'

Putin argued that the sanctions will backfire against the West

AP
AP, Moscow,
  • Apr 12 2022, 20:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2022, 20:05 ist
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Credit: AFP Photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin says the Russian economy has successfully resisted new Western sanctions over Ukraine.

Speaking Tuesday on a visit to the Vostochny space launch facility in Russia's Far East, Putin said that Russia's economy and financial system withstood the impact of what he called the Western sanctions “blitz” and the ruble has recovered its losses.

Putin argued that the sanctions will backfire against the West. For example, he said that Western restrictions on fertilizer exports from Russia and ally Belarus will drive up global fertilizer prices, eventually leading to food shortages and increased migration flows.

Putin said that “common sense should prevail” and added that the West should “come back to reason and make well-balanced decisions without losing its face.” He contended that “they won't be able to shut all the doors and windows.”

He argued that new Western restrictions on high-tech exports will encourage Russia to move faster to develop new technologies, opening a “new window of opportunities.”

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Russia
Vladimir Putin

What's Brewing

Will 'retire out' tactic become a trend in cricket?

Will 'retire out' tactic become a trend in cricket?

Ukraine's abandoned cats, dogs look for homes in Russia

Ukraine's abandoned cats, dogs look for homes in Russia

Celebrated Michelin star Chef hints at Indian outing

Celebrated Michelin star Chef hints at Indian outing

Made-in-India Dornier takes off for 1st commercial bid

Made-in-India Dornier takes off for 1st commercial bid

How to increase the shelf life of your liquor

How to increase the shelf life of your liquor

 