We need faster supplies, new weapons to confront 'tough' situation: Zelenskyy

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 30 2023, 07:57 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2023, 07:57 ist
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Ukraine is facing a "very tough" situation in the eastern Donetsk region and needs faster weapons supplies and new types of weaponry to withstand Russian attacks, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday.

"The situation is very tough. Bakhmut, Vuhledar and other sectors in Donetsk region -- there are constant Russian attacks," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

"Russia wants the war to drag on and exhaust our forces. So we have to make time our weapon. We have to speed up events, speed up supplies and open up new weapons options for Ukraine."

Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Russia
Ukraine
World news

