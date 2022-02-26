We will not put down our weapons: Ukraine President

We will not put down our weapons: Ukrainian president vows to fight on in Kyiv

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Feb 26 2022, 13:07 ist
  • updated: Feb 26 2022, 13:09 ist
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: AP/PTI File Photo

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday he would stay in Kyiv as he appeared in a video filmed outside his office in the capital city.

"We will not put down weapons, we will defend our state," Zelenskyy said.

