West trying to destabilise Russia before 2024 polls: Lavrov

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday accused the West of trying to undermine the stability of the Russian domestic political scene ahead of a planned presidential election next year.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Airbnb ties up with ministry to promote heritage stays
Kajol talks about toughest choices she has made so far
Ancient Amazon charcoal, carbon market's next big thing
North India endures a heat wave, and a wave of deaths
Bengaluru college demands 2.1% of students' salary
Jallikattu and animal rights
Indian researchers in Arctic, Antarctic to do yoga