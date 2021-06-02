White House reviewing ransomware threat, Biden to discuss with Putin

Biden to discuss ransomware threat with Putin

The president has launched a rapid strategic review to address the increased threat of ransomware, the White House said

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 02 2021, 23:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2021, 23:18 ist
US President Joe Biden. Credit: AFP Photo

President Joe Biden has launched a review of the threat posed by ransomware attacks and he will discuss the issue of harboring such hackers with Russian President Vladimir Putin this month, the White House said on Wednesday.

"The president has launched a rapid strategic review to address the increased threat of ransomware to include four major lines of effort" including disruption of ransomware infrastructure and actors, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. 

Joe Biden
US
Russia

