WHO expects China's help on Covid origins follow-up

WHO chief expects collaboration of China, others on virus origins follow-up

Tedros repeated his support for an international treaty on pandemic preparedness and response

Reuters
Reuters, Geneva,
  • Sep 28 2021, 21:10 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2021, 21:13 ist
World Health Organization head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The head of the World Health Organization said on Tuesday that he expected all countries, including China, to collaborate in the second phase of a probe into the origins of the coronavirus after an initial mission to China.

Speaking at a Geneva-based event on trade and Covid-19, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that he hoped that the next phase of studies would begin as soon as possible.

He also repeated his support for an international treaty on pandemic preparedness and response. "The world needs a framework," he said.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

World Health Organization
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
Covid-19
Coronavirus
China

What's Brewing

Can smoking increase risk of Covid severity, death?

Can smoking increase risk of Covid severity, death?

50 yrs ago, Dimapur gave wings to Bangladesh Air Force

50 yrs ago, Dimapur gave wings to Bangladesh Air Force

IAF conducts air show in Srinagar after 14 years

IAF conducts air show in Srinagar after 14 years

When Lata Mangeshkar put Vishal Bharadwaj at ease

When Lata Mangeshkar put Vishal Bharadwaj at ease

This Bihar village has been 'crime-free' for decades

This Bihar village has been 'crime-free' for decades

Greatest shows on earth: How expos changed the world

Greatest shows on earth: How expos changed the world

DH Toon | Is India inviting unwanted attention?

DH Toon | Is India inviting unwanted attention?

Volcanic eruptions helped dinosaurs dominate earth

Volcanic eruptions helped dinosaurs dominate earth

Is the Kerala bishop playing rook for the Parivar?

Is the Kerala bishop playing rook for the Parivar?

Facebook delays Instagram Kids app for 13-year-olds

Facebook delays Instagram Kids app for 13-year-olds

 