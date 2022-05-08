'200 attacks recorded on health facilities in Ukraine'

WHO says it stands with Ukraine, has documented 200 attacks on health facilities

Reuters
Reuters, Kyiv,
  • May 08 2022, 01:02 ist
  • updated: May 08 2022, 01:02 ist
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Credit: AFP Photo

World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told Ukrainians from Kyiv on Saturday that the WHO stood by them in their conflict with Russia and urged Moscow to stop waging war on its neighbour.

"My message to all the people of Ukraine is this," he said, speaking from the government media centre in the capital. "WHO stands by you."

WHO Emergencies Director Mike Ryan told the same news conference that the WHO had already documented 200 attacks on healthcare facilities in Ukraine, and would pass its findings on to those who could assess whether crimes had been committed.

