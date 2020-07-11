Why is PM scared of disclosing PM Cares donors?: Rahul

Why is PM Narendra Modi scared of disclosing names of those who donated to PM Cares, asks Rahul Gandhi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 11 2020, 19:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2020, 19:46 ist
File Photo. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday wondered why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not sharing details of those who have donated money to the PM Cares Fund and asked if he was "scared" of doing so.

He claimed everyone knows that Chinese companies like Huawei, Xiaomi, TikTok and OnePlus have donated to the PM Cares Fund, set up to fight Covid-19.

"Why is the PM so scared of disclosing the names of those who donated money to him for PM Cares? Everyone knows Chinese companies Huawei, Xiaomi, TikTok and OnePlus gave money. Why doesn't he share the details," he asked on Twitter.

The former Congress chief tagged a media report that claimed BJP MPs blocked a Parliament panel's move to review the PM Cares Fund.

Gandhi and the Congress party have been demanding that the PM Cares Fund be audited for the money received by it from the public.

He had raised the issue in the meeting of party MPs with Congress president Sonia Gandhi earlier during the day, saying since the fund received money from the public, it should come under audit and review. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Congress
Narendra Modi
Rahul Gandhi
BJP
COVID-19
Coronavirus
PM-Cares Fund

What's Brewing

'Police threatened me to take down Thoothukudi video'

'Police threatened me to take down Thoothukudi video'

India's 2018 Tiger Census sets new Guinness Record

India's 2018 Tiger Census sets new Guinness Record

Coronavirus: Drug regulator okays psoriasis injection

Coronavirus: Drug regulator okays psoriasis injection

Usain Bolt says he is open to comeback if coach asks

Usain Bolt says he is open to comeback if coach asks

 