Xi Jinping to visit Hong Kong on handover anniversary

AFP
AFP, Beijing,
  • Jun 25 2022, 07:09 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2022, 07:15 ist
Chinese President Xi Jinping. Credit: Reuters photo

Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Hong Kong to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the city's handover to China, state media Xinhua News Agency reported on Saturday.

Xi will also attend the inauguration of the next Hong Kong administration, Xinhua said, in a trip that will mark his first time leaving the Chinese mainland since the pandemic began.

