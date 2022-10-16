Xi says China will unwaveringly support private economy

Xi says China will unwaveringly support private economy

China will aim for high-quality economic growth and the next five years will be crucial for building a modern socialist power, Xi said

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Oct 16 2022, 09:33 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2022, 09:33 ist
President Xi Jinping . Credit: Reuters Photo

 China will unwaveringly support the private economy and let the market play decisive role in resource allocation, President Xi Jinping said in a speech on Sunday at the opening of the once-in-five-year Communist Party Congress in Beijing.

China will aim for high-quality economic growth and the next five years will be crucial for building a modern socialist power, Xi said.

China
Xi Jinping
World news

