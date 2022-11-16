Xi-Sunak meeting at G20 Summit cancelled

A planned meeting between Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit on Wednesday has been cancelled, Downing Street said.
"The meeting has been cancelled because of scheduling issues," a spokeswoman for the prime minister told AFP. The meeting, announced Tuesday evening, was to be the first such summit in nearly five years.
