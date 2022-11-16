Xi-Sunak meeting at G20 Summit cancelled

The meeting was cancelled because of 'scheduling issues', a spokeswoman for the prime minister said

AFP
AFP, Nusa Dua, Indonesia,
  • Nov 16 2022, 14:21 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2022, 14:22 ist
Xi Jinping (L) and Rishi Sunak (R). Credit: AFP, Reuters Photos

A planned meeting between Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit on Wednesday has been cancelled, Downing Street said.

"The meeting has been cancelled because of scheduling issues," a spokeswoman for the prime minister told AFP. The meeting, announced Tuesday evening, was to be the first such summit in nearly five years.

Xi Jinping
Rishi Sunak
United Kingdom
UK
China
G20
G20 summit
World news

