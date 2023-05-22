Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant switched to standby

Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant switched to standby, says Russia-installed official

Vladimir Rogov said the plant was "completely" disconnected from external power supply after Ukraine disconnected a power line it controls

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 22 2023, 13:49 ist
  • updated: May 22 2023, 14:45 ist
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was switched to standby and emergency power supply generators, a Russia-installed local official in the Moscow-controlled part of the region said on Monday.

Vladimir Rogov said the plant was "completely" disconnected from external power supply after Ukraine disconnected a power line it controls.

Also Read | Ukraine's Zelenskyy wins new diplomatic, military support from G7

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine, but Anatoliy Kurtev, Zaporizhzhia city council's secretary in Ukraine, said that work was ongoing since early Monday to restore power to the city.

"(The power) partially disappeared in Zaporizhzhia due to an emergency situation at one of the energy facilities," Kurtev said on the Telegram messaging app. 

World news
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Ukraine
Nuclear plant

