Zelensky orders military to 'inflict maximum losses'

AFP
AFP, Kyiv,
  • Feb 24 2022, 14:39 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2022, 14:39 ist
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. Credit: AFP Photo

The head of the Ukrainian military said Thursday he had received orders from President Volodymyr Zelensky to repel a Russian invasion of his country.

"The supreme commander the Armed Forces of Ukraine gave orders to inflict maximum losses against the aggressor," Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Major General Valeriy Zaluzhny said.

World news
Ukraine
Russia
Volodymyr Zelensky

