Zelenskyy sacks Ukraine's ambassador to India among other foreign envoys

Reuters
Reuters, Kyiv,
  • Jul 09 2022, 21:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2022, 21:55 ist
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: AFP Photo

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Kyiv's ambassador to Germany on Saturday as well as several other top foreign envoys, the presidential website said.

In a decree that gave no reason for the move, he announced the sacking of Ukraine's ambassadors to Germany, India, Czech Republic, Norway and Hungary.

It was not immediately clear if the envoys would be handed new jobs.

Zelenskyy has urged his diplomats to drum up international support and military aid for Ukraine as it tries to fend off Russia's Feb. 24 invasion.

Read | No signs of Russia engaging on Ukraine at G20, says Blinken

Kyiv's relations with Germany, which is heavily reliant on Russian energy supplies and also Europe's biggest economy, has been a particular sensitive matter.

The two capitals are currently at odds over a German-made turbine undergoing maintenance in Canada. Germany wants Ottawa to return the turbine to Russian natural gas giant Gazprom to pump gas to Europe.

Kyiv has urged Canada to keep the turbine, saying that shipping it to Russia would be a violation of sanctions imposed on Moscow.

