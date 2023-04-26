Zelenskyy says held 'meaningful' talks with China's Xi

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had a "long and meaningful" phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday -- the first between the two leaders since the start of Russia's invasion.
I had a long and meaningful phone call with 🇨🇳 President Xi Jinping. I believe that this call, as well as the appointment of Ukraine's ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations.
— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 26, 2023
"I had a long and meaningful phone call with President Xi Jinping," Zelenskyy said on Twitter.
"I believe that this call, as well as the appointment of Ukraine's ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations," he wrote.
Zelenskyy's spokesman Sergiy Nykyforov said on Facebook that the two had "an almost one hour-long telephone conversation".
