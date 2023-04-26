Zelenskyy says held 'meaningful' talks with China's Xi

Zelenskyy says held 'meaningful' talks with China's Xi

Zelenskyy's spokesman Sergiy Nykyforov said on Facebook that the two had an almost one hour-long telephone conversation

AFP
AFP, Kyiv, Ukraine,
  • Apr 26 2023, 17:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2023, 17:44 ist
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Credit: AFP Photos

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had a "long and meaningful" phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday -- the first between the two leaders since the start of Russia's invasion.

"I had a long and meaningful phone call with President Xi Jinping," Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

"I believe that this call, as well as the appointment of Ukraine's ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations," he wrote.

Zelenskyy's spokesman Sergiy Nykyforov said on Facebook that the two had "an almost one hour-long telephone conversation".

World news
Ukraine
China
Volodymyr Zelensky
Xi Jinping

