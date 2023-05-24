Zimbabwe is world's most miserable country

Zimbabwe is the world's most miserable country, finds annual survey

The political environment of Zimbabwe is key in getting the country rank 1 in misery

Riddhi Kaushik
Riddhi Kaushik, DH Web Desk,
  • May 24 2023, 15:02 ist
  • updated: May 24 2023, 16:35 ist
Ranking first on the list with a Misery Index of 414.7 and the major contributing factor being Inflation is Zimbabwe. Credit: AFP Photo

Zimbabwe has been declared as the world’s most miserable country according to the Hanke’s Annual Misery Index 2022 (HAMI) that ranks countries based on how miserable they are and what the contributing factors are. The list was compiled after analysing 157 countries.

Ranking first on the list with a Misery Index of 414.7 and the major contributing factor being inflation is Zimbabwe, followed by Venezuela, Syria, Lebanon, Sudan and Argentina. All of these countries have inflation to blame, except for Syria, which has made it to the list owing to unemployment.

As per the compilation by professor Steve H Hanke of Johns Hopkins University, “The Misery Index is the sum of the unemployment rate multiplied by 2, the end-period consumer prices rate, and the lending rate, minus the growth in Real GDP Per Capita.”

In simple words, HAMI = [(Unemployment * 2) + Inflation + Bank‐Lending Rate] − Real GDP Growth

Also Read | South Asia in economic crisis, India an outlier

In addition to inflation, the political environment of Zimbabwe is another major contributing factor in the country's poor performance, explained Hanke as he called the ruling party ZANU-PF a “political mafia”.

In his analysis, Hanke even pointed out that Zimbabwe has suffered endemic inflation as well as two episodes of hyperinflation in the past. Emphasizing the grip that the ZANU-PF has had on politics and, in turn, the economy of Zimbabwe, Hanke expressed hopes that citizens would “pull Zimbabwe out of the gutter” by voting for Nelson Chamisa, the President of the Citizens Coalition for Change in the upcoming elections.

Among others, Yemen is ranked 7, while Ukraine is positioned at 8 with its ongoing war with Russia affecting the unemployment rate in the country. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, stands at rank 11, having just undergone a political and economic upheaval. Among other notable mentions are Brazil at 27, Pakistan at 35, and Myanmar at 39, with the latter two also in the grips of political crises.

While India ranks at 103, Switzerland is the least miserable country in the word according to the index with a score of 8.518. 

The happiest country in the world, Finland is ranked 109, just 6 ranks apart from India, with unemployment being a major contributing factor behind its poor performance. 

The other counties that are least miserable are Kuwait, Ireland, Japan, Malaysia and Taiwan. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Inflation
misery
Zimbabwe
Ukraine

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bolivian lawmakers clash on floor of parliament

Bolivian lawmakers clash on floor of parliament

DU's centre to focus on Partition, including Cong role

DU's centre to focus on Partition, including Cong role

World's biggest plane carrier in Oslo for NATO drills

World's biggest plane carrier in Oslo for NATO drills

South Korea postpones third launch of homegrown rocket

South Korea postpones third launch of homegrown rocket

French Open men's singles: Three talking points

French Open men's singles: Three talking points

This Japanese mango is priced at Rs 2.5 lakh per kg

This Japanese mango is priced at Rs 2.5 lakh per kg

Le Mans: 100 years of man and machine, and midnight oil

Le Mans: 100 years of man and machine, and midnight oil

DH Toon | The many shades of Karnataka's 'Shop of Love'

DH Toon | The many shades of Karnataka's 'Shop of Love'

M S Dhoni says will take time to decide on IPL future

M S Dhoni says will take time to decide on IPL future

Yana: Nature lovers' heaven turns haven for foreigners

Yana: Nature lovers' heaven turns haven for foreigners

 