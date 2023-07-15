Pizza made on active volcano; internet reacts

Pizza baked on active volcano in Guatemala; internet reacts

The video she made of the experience quickly went viral on social media. 

Credit: Instagram/@alexandrablodgett

The latest bizarre food trend to go viral involves a pizza, toppings, and one mindblowing element -- a volcano!

On a trip to Guatemala, travel blogger Alexandra Blodgett allegedly tried a pizza cooked on an active volcano in Guatemala. The video she made of the experience quickly went viral on social media. 

"Pov: travelling to Guatemala to eat pizza cooked on an active volcano. Ok so maybe we didn't travel there just for that, but it was a fun bonus," the post read. 

As per the post's caption, the clip was shot at Volcan Pacaya in Guatemala. "This volcano is active! The last significant eruption was in 2021," the post added. 

The clip has received over 1.2 million views, 73.7k likes, and had been shared over 15.5k times on Instagram at the time of publication of this article. 

The video shows a pizza being cooked at the volcano site using the heat emanating from the rocks. The 'Pizza Picaya' is then served up hot. 

Instagram users have gone gaga over this bizarre food trend. 

"Would totally do this. What a unique trend," one user commented.

Another said, "This is amazing! The activity I didn't know we needed on our bucket list."

"Seriously one of the coolest things we've seen before," still another user said. 

The jokes have also piled in.

"The sulfur really adds to the flavour," was one user's tongue-in-cheek response. 

