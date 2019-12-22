Police: Multiple people shot at Chicago residence

Multiple people were shot early Sunday at a house on Chicago's South Side, police said.

Details about the number of victims and the extent of injuries were not immediately available.

Chicago police were to hold a press conference “regarding the multiple shooting victims” at 6 am local time, tweeted Tom Ahern, the department's deputy director for news affairs and communications.

 

 

Police said the shooting took place on 57th and May Streets.

That location corresponds to a residential block near a park in Englewood.

A 57-year-old resident of the neighbourhood told the Chicago Tribune that he was woken up by at least five gunshots. 

