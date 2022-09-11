Royal bees join the Queen's mourning

Royal bees join the Queen's mourning

In a tradition called ‘telling the bees’ it is required that the sad news be delivered to each hive so that the bees can also partake in the mourning

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 11 2022, 12:44 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2022, 22:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP File Photo

There is not a single soul who is unaware of the demise of Queen Elizabeth II, and now the royal bees have been informed too.

The royal beekeeper, John Chapple has done his duty and informed all the bees present at the Buckingham palace and Clarence house that their mistress is no more, they have a new master now- King Charles III.

In a tradition called 'telling the bees' it is required that the sad news be delivered to each hive so that the bees can also partake in the mourning, as per a Daily Mail report.

Following this age-old tradition, Chapple tied black ribbons on the hives where the royal bees reside, knocked on each hive, and whispered, "The mistress is dead, but you don't go. Your master will be a good master to you."

In this tradition that was prevalent in the US and Western Europe in the 19th century, it is believed that if you do not share important news with the bees, they stop the production of honey or leave their hive.

John has been the royal beekeeper for the past 15 years and hopes to continue even in the reign of King Charles III.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles III
Royal Family
World news
United Kingdom

What's Brewing

Vembanad lake continues to decay even after Ramsar tag

Vembanad lake continues to decay even after Ramsar tag

Plastic might be making you obese

Plastic might be making you obese

Lush Kashmir losing its paddy fields fast

Lush Kashmir losing its paddy fields fast

Why are some people mosquito magnets?

Why are some people mosquito magnets?

Queen's death could prompt reconciliation for Sussexes

Queen's death could prompt reconciliation for Sussexes

Pause in the moment

Pause in the moment

Shoot down the idea of suicide

Shoot down the idea of suicide

 