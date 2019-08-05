Trump proposes tighter control in immigration reform

US President Donald Trump suggested Monday that Republicans and Democrats agree on tighter gun control and link this to his pet project of immigration reform.

"Republicans and Democrats must come together and get strong background checks, perhaps marrying this legislation with desperately needed immigration reform," Trump tweeted as he prepared to address the nation on two-weekend mass shootings that left 29 dead and dozens wounded in Texas and Ohio.

"We must have something good, if not GREAT, come out of these two tragic events!" Trump wrote.