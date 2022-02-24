Ukraine's parliament approves state of emergency

Ukraine's parliament approves state of emergency

Reuters
Reuters, Kyiv,
  • Feb 24 2022, 01:42 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2022, 01:44 ist

The Ukrainian parliament approved a declaration of a state of emergency in the entire Ukraine except for two eastern regions where it has been in place since 2014.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy proposed introducing a nationwide state of emergency earlier on Wednesday, as the country braces for a possible large scale military offensive from Russia.

Ukraine
Russia
Vladimir Putin
World news
World Politics

