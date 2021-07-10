World's deepest dive pool opens in Dubai

The deepest swimming pool in the world, Deep Dive Dubai, is created in Dubai with a stunning interior and staggering depth of 196 feet. The pool created a Guinness World Record as "the deepest swimming pool for diving" on June 27.

The Deep Dive Dubai pool is a part of Dubai’s tourist attraction, which is already home to the world's tallest building and the world's largest mall.

According to Deep Dive Dubai’s website, the pool is filled with 14 million litres of freshwater which is equivalent to six Olympic-sized swimming pools. The indoor pool’s water temperature is maintained at 30 degrees Celsius.

"An entire world awaits you at Deep Dive Dubai the world's deepest pool, with a depth of 60 meters (196 feet)," the crown prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum wrote while sharing the video of this breathtaking pool.

The clip shows the stunning interior of the pool along with divers exploring it. There are libraries, restaurants, bathrooms, trees, and games section inside the pool.

While it has different themes at various depths, the pool also has props to enhance the diving experience. The 'underwater sunken city' pool has 56 cameras installed in it.

The pool will be open to the public next year. Meanwhile, it is open to only those with invites.