IPL 2020 Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE: Focus on CSK batting struggles as they take on RCB
updated: Oct 10 2020, 17:30 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE. Follow live ball-by-ball updates from match 25 between the Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
17:00
Royal Challengers Bangalore squad:
Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa.
17:00
Chennai Super Kings squad:
MS Dhoni (captain, WK), M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma.
16:59
How Royal Challengers Bangalore performed so far:
Though the Kohli-led team faltered in the subsequent match against Delhi Capitals, they will look for an improved performance against CSK.
Kohli aside, young Devdutt Padikkal has looked in good touch, while AB de Villiers has been a key player for RCB over the years. If the big-hitting Aaron Finch can provide a rapid start at the top, it would serve RCB better.
It is the bowling which would worry Kohli. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has, as always, been the leading bowler while Washington Sundar has been frugal upfront.
16:58
How Chennai Super Kings performed so far:
CSK all-rounder Kedar Jadhav's selection will be under the scanner after his failure in the defeat to the Kolkata Knight Riders. The Super Kings sank to a 10-run loss in that match, choking inexplicably with Jadhav's approach to the batting attracting criticism from all quarters. It remains to be seen if CSK will opt to make changes given the team's propensity to give players a very long rope.
16:58
This is an intriguing mid-table clash on double-match Saturday with both teams struggling with batting inconsistency.
Good evening and welcome to the coverage of match 25 of the Indian Premier League. Tonight, the Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
