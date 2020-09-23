IPL 2020 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians LIVE: KKR wins the toss and opts to bowl
IPL 2020 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians LIVE: KKR wins the toss and opts to bowl
updated: Sep 23 2020, 19:04 ist
Follow DH for the ball by ball updates of match 5 of the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians being played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
19:03
Rohit Sharma: What happened in the past it's past. There are some areas where we need to rectify. Hopefully we don't make those mistakes. We are playing with the same XI. Having someone like Pollard in the squad is always nice. He is a massive player for us, hopefully he'll come out and enjoy his game, like he always goes. Malinga like Pollard, has been a massive player for us. It was unfortunate that he couldn't make it due to personal reasons. That gives an opportunity to others.
19:02
Dinesh Karthik: We will bowl first. We saw the first game, there was some dew, so we want to make use of it. Really proud to start the tournament today. We got Morgan, Cummins, Russell and Narine. I think they're really looking forward to this.
19:00
Toss
KKR captain Dinesh Karthik wins the toss and opts to bowl.
18:50
Trivia Alert!
Kieron Pollard will play his 150th match for Mumbai Indians tonight.
18:47
Pitch Report
Nice grass covering, so expect some good amount of runs. The boundaries are much bigger.With the wind factor coming into play, you wouldn't expect as many sixes like last night.
For the IPL fantasy players the DH team has picked the best playes from the two competing sides and put together the Deccan Herald's Dream XI. Which players have you picked in your IPL fantasy teams?
18:38
Head to Head:
Matches played: 25 KKR: 6 MI: 19
18:36
Impact player for MI
Jasprit Bumrah: The Indian speedster had a tough outing against CSK, giving away 43 runs for just one wicket. He has been one of the most consistent bowlers for MI. The pacer has picked up 57 wickets in the last three seasons.Once he gets going, his yorkers and slower balls in the death overs are game-changers.
18:35
MI Threats: On paper, Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard are all-rounders but they did not bowl in the first match. The CSK match was Pandya's first competitive game after back surgery and the first one since September 2019. He doesn't seem fit enough to bowl yet. And Pollard did bowl in the Caribbean Premier League recently. The balance of the team is under threat if at least one of the two don't join the bowling ranks.
18:33
MI Opportunities: With just seven fifties in the last three editions, Rohit Sharma hasn't made a mark that stands out in his recent IPL career. For the legendary white-ball cricketer that he is, Rohit needs to set his IPL record straight.
18:32
MI Weaknesses: MI remain thin on spin bowling. If Rahul Chahar doesn’t click, the problems will multiply for Rohit Sharma.
18:31
MI Strengths: Although Lasith Malinga is absent, the pace troika of Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and James Pattinson bowled well against CSK. The pace attack looks even more potent with wicket-taker Mitchell McClenaghan and the experienced Nathan Coulterr-Nile waiting in the wings
18:26
Impact player for KKR
Andre Russell: Andre Russell was difficult to stop last season. The big-hitting Jamaican smashed a league record 52 sixes in IPL 2019 and has the highest strike rate of any batsman in the league. In 64 matches, Russell has an eye-popping strike rate of 186.41. He chips in with occasional wickets as well.
18:25
KKR Threats: Kuldeep Yadav was not able to make an impact in IPL 2019. He and Sunil Narine need to step up and grab wickets when the team needs them. Varun Chakravarthy and Chris Green should also play their parts as the pitches get slower.
18:23
KKR Opportunities: Shubman Gill can cement his place as KKR opener. This season should give him enough opportunities to play a free brand of cricket and do justice to his talent.
18:22
KKR Weaknesses: The four Indian fast bowlers Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna and Sandeep Warrier don't offer much in terms of IPL experience.
18:21
KKR Strengths: The middle-order comprising Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell is formidable, flexible and packs a punch. It's probably the best among all the tournament teams.
18:19
The SWOT for KKR
18:18
Let us get down in anaylising the Strengths, the Weakneese, the Opportunities and the Threats of the two sides.
18:14
MI, for their part, will be banking on history to turn the tide, following a five-wicket loss against the Chennai Super Kings in their season opener.
In that match, batting first MI posted a respecatble 162/9 in 20 overs. But their bowling unit did not click and CSK chased down the target with the loss five wickets and four balls to spare.
18:14
As KKR begin the quest for their first IPL title since 2014, they might have hoped for an opening clash against another team. The numbers show that the KKR-MI rivalry over the years has become lopsided and KKR have managed just one win in the last five contests between the sides.
18:08
MI have Kieron Pollard in their ranks and KKR enjoy the services of Sunil Narine and Andre Russell. All three West Indies players have proven their mettle in the T20 format and can turn the match on its head on their day.
18:05
The best of Caribbean talent will on display in the contest between KKR and MI.
18:00
Good evening and welcome to the coverage of match 5 of the Indian Premier League. Seven of the eight teams of the league have opened their campaign for 2020 IPL and tonigth the eight team puts up its first show. We will have first glimpse of Kolkata Knight Riders as they take on Mumbai Indians.
17:30
The Mumbai Indians lost their first match against the Chennai Super Kings. This is a crucial encounter for MI.
17:29
The Kolkata Knight Riders have a difficult opponent in the Mumbai Indians for their first match of the season.
Rohit Sharma: What happened in the past it's past. There are some areas where we need to rectify. Hopefully we don't make those mistakes. We are playing with the same XI. Having someone like Pollard in the squad is always nice. He is a massive player for us, hopefully he'll come out and enjoy his game, like he always goes. Malinga like Pollard, has been a massive player for us. It was unfortunate that he couldn't make it due to personal reasons. That gives an opportunity to others.
Dinesh Karthik: We will bowl first. We saw the first game, there was some dew, so we want to make use of it. Really proud to start the tournament today. We got Morgan, Cummins, Russell and Narine. I think they're really looking forward to this.
Toss
KKR captain Dinesh Karthik wins the toss and opts to bowl.
Trivia Alert!
Kieron Pollard will play his 150th match for Mumbai Indians tonight.
Pitch Report
Nice grass covering, so expect some good amount of runs. The boundaries are much bigger.With the wind factor coming into play, you wouldn't expect as many sixes like last night.
Deccan Herald's Dream XI
Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Eoin Morgan, Hardik Pandya, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Sandeep Warrier
For the IPL fantasy players the DH team has picked the best playes from the two competing sides and put together the Deccan Herald's Dream XI. Which players have you picked in your IPL fantasy teams?
Head to Head:
Matches played: 25
KKR: 6
MI: 19
Impact player for MI
Jasprit Bumrah: The Indian speedster had a tough outing against CSK, giving away 43 runs for just one wicket. He has been one of the most consistent bowlers for MI. The pacer has picked up 57 wickets in the last three seasons.Once he gets going, his yorkers and slower balls in the death overs are game-changers.
MI Threats: On paper, Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard are all-rounders but they did not bowl in the first match. The CSK match was Pandya's first competitive game after back surgery and the first one since September 2019. He doesn't seem fit enough to bowl yet. And Pollard did bowl in the Caribbean Premier League recently. The balance of the team is under threat if at least one of the two don't join the bowling ranks.
MI Opportunities: With just seven fifties in the last three editions, Rohit Sharma hasn't made a mark that stands out in his recent IPL career. For the legendary white-ball cricketer that he is, Rohit needs to set his IPL record straight.
MI Weaknesses: MI remain thin on spin bowling. If Rahul Chahar doesn’t click, the problems will multiply for Rohit Sharma.
MI Strengths: Although Lasith Malinga is absent, the pace troika of Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and James Pattinson bowled well against CSK. The pace attack looks even more potent with wicket-taker Mitchell McClenaghan and the experienced Nathan Coulterr-Nile waiting in the wings
Impact player for KKR
Andre Russell: Andre Russell was difficult to stop last season. The big-hitting Jamaican smashed a league record 52 sixes in IPL 2019 and has the highest strike rate of any batsman in the league. In 64 matches, Russell has an eye-popping strike rate of 186.41. He chips in with occasional wickets as well.
KKR Threats: Kuldeep Yadav was not able to make an impact in IPL 2019. He and Sunil Narine need to step up and grab wickets when the team needs them. Varun Chakravarthy and Chris Green should also play their parts as the pitches get slower.
KKR Opportunities: Shubman Gill can cement his place as KKR opener. This season should give him enough opportunities to play a free brand of cricket and do justice to his talent.
KKR Weaknesses: The four Indian fast bowlers Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna and Sandeep Warrier don't offer much in terms of IPL experience.
KKR Strengths: The middle-order comprising Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell is formidable, flexible and packs a punch. It's probably the best among all the tournament teams.
The SWOT for KKR
Let us get down in anaylising the Strengths, the Weakneese, the Opportunities and the Threats of the two sides.
MI, for their part, will be banking on history to turn the tide, following a five-wicket loss against the Chennai Super Kings in their season opener.
In that match, batting first MI posted a respecatble 162/9 in 20 overs. But their bowling unit did not click and CSK chased down the target with the loss five wickets and four balls to spare.
As KKR begin the quest for their first IPL title since 2014, they might have hoped for an opening clash against another team. The numbers show that the KKR-MI rivalry over the years has become lopsided and KKR have managed just one win in the last five contests between the sides.
MI have Kieron Pollard in their ranks and KKR enjoy the services of Sunil Narine and Andre Russell. All three West Indies players have proven their mettle in the T20 format and can turn the match on its head on their day.
The best of Caribbean talent will on display in the contest between KKR and MI.
Good evening and welcome to the coverage of match 5 of the Indian Premier League. Seven of the eight teams of the league have opened their campaign for 2020 IPL and tonigth the eight team puts up its first show. We will have first glimpse of Kolkata Knight Riders as they take on Mumbai Indians.
The Mumbai Indians lost their first match against the Chennai Super Kings. This is a crucial encounter for MI.
The Kolkata Knight Riders have a difficult opponent in the Mumbai Indians for their first match of the season.