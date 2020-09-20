IPL 2020 Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals LIVE: It's the battle of big-hitters

Kings XI Punjab to take on Delhi Capitals in the second match of Dream11 IPL 2020 in what promises to be an exciting clash featuring some mind-boggling talents. Both Delhi and Punjab have never won the coveted tournament despite possessing some lethal arsenal in the past. So this edition will present a glorious opportunity to both the teams to break the drought and with young captains at the helm, they are expected to have an extra spring in their steps. Shreyas Iyer proved his leadership mettle in the last edition, and Rahul will be eager to prove his ability by replicating the success of illustrious wicket-keeping captains of the tournament. As the sides ready their firepower, tune in to DH to get ball-by-ball updates of the match.
