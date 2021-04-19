IPL 2021 Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE: Both teams are flawed but which one can get some momentum?
IPL 2021 Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE: Both teams are flawed but which one can get some momentum?
updated: Apr 19 2021, 17:31 ist
We are covering every match of IPL 2021. Follow DH's live ball-by ball updates from Match 12 between the Chennai Super Kings and the Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
16:49
Weaknesses for RR
RR’s spinners haven’t particularly impressed in the first two matches. Shreyas Gopal conceded 40 runs from his 3 overs in the first match before being overlooked for the second match. Rahul Tewatia has bowled only five overs and conceded 52 runs and is yet to pick a wicket. The onus is on the spinners to stop the flow of runs in the middle overs, something they haven’t done.
16:49
Strengths for RR
RR had a strange plan of playing three left-arm seamers — Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya and Jaydev Unadkat — against DC. The plan was a surprise to many, but it did work as the three bowlers worked together to pick 5 wickets. Sakariya was impressive on his debut as he bagged 3 wickets. On a fast Mumbai pitch, RR seem to have discovered a potent fast bowling attack. The pacers could hunt plenty of more wickets in matches to come.
16:48
Weaknesses for CSK
Of the CSK’s top-4 batsmen, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali and Suresh Raina (the batting order), only Gaikwad has looked a bit wobbly. He is yet to reach a double-digit score this season, walking out on just five in the two matches. Against Punjab Kings, he mistimed most of his shots. His form would be a concern for the team.
16:50
Strengths for CSK
With four all-rounders — Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo -- CSK’s batting has more depth than in the previous season. In CSK’s team against Punjab Kings, nearly 10 players could bat. Not only does CSK have a great batting machine, the four all-rounders can be shuffled as required for optimal performance.
16:49
RR and CSK seek to ride on winning momentum
Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings will look to continue winning momentum as they face each other in match 12 of IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Weaknesses for RR
RR’s spinners haven’t particularly impressed in the first two matches. Shreyas Gopal conceded 40 runs from his 3 overs in the first match before being overlooked for the second match. Rahul Tewatia has bowled only five overs and conceded 52 runs and is yet to pick a wicket. The onus is on the spinners to stop the flow of runs in the middle overs, something they haven’t done.
Strengths for RR
RR had a strange plan of playing three left-arm seamers — Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya and Jaydev Unadkat — against DC. The plan was a surprise to many, but it did work as the three bowlers worked together to pick 5 wickets. Sakariya was impressive on his debut as he bagged 3 wickets. On a fast Mumbai pitch, RR seem to have discovered a potent fast bowling attack. The pacers could hunt plenty of more wickets in matches to come.
Weaknesses for CSK
Of the CSK’s top-4 batsmen, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali and Suresh Raina (the batting order), only Gaikwad has looked a bit wobbly. He is yet to reach a double-digit score this season, walking out on just five in the two matches. Against Punjab Kings, he mistimed most of his shots. His form would be a concern for the team.
Strengths for CSK
With four all-rounders — Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo -- CSK’s batting has more depth than in the previous season. In CSK’s team against Punjab Kings, nearly 10 players could bat. Not only does CSK have a great batting machine, the four all-rounders can be shuffled as required for optimal performance.
RR and CSK seek to ride on winning momentum
Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings will look to continue winning momentum as they face each other in match 12 of IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Read DH's SWOT analysis here