IPL 2021 Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings LIVE: DC hold edge over PBKS as Nortje set to replace Curran
updated: Apr 18 2021, 18:48 ist
Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant will aim to display better tactical acumen in Catch-22 situations against a 'blow-hot-blow-cold' Punjab Kings in what promises to be a battle of brittle middle-orders in an IPL match here.
18:48
Pitch Report
This pitch looks a bit drier, there's not as much moisture as the last game. There will be less seam movement as compared to the previous matches. 11 wickets have fallen in the four games of powerplay, so the teams need to get through the powerplay overs watchfully, says Simon Doull in his pitch report.
18:47
Deccan Herald's Dream XI
Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul (c), Chris Gayle, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Marcus Stoinis, R Ashwin, M Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje
18:46
Impact Player for PBKS
Chris Gayle: Punjab Kings can once again bank on Chris Gayle to deliver goods for the team. Gayle is experienced and the not-so-big Wankhede ground would excite him to charge after DC bowlers and get big numbers.
18:45
Impact Player for DC
Kagiso Rabada: Kagiso Rabada picked two wickets on his return to the team. Moreover, Rabada picked four wickets against Punjab Kings last season and bowled the decisive Super Over of the tied game between these two teams. With Anrich Nortje back inin the side, Rabada could be expected to bowl with much more freedom.
18:43
Team News
DCs South African speedster Anrich Nortje has joined the bio-bubble after testing negative for the coronavirus. His previous Covid-19 report was a false-positive. DC has also announced the signing of Mumbai all-rounder Shams Mulani as a short-termreplacement for Axar Patel (out due to Covid). DC have also signed Karnataka's right-handed middle-order batsman, Aniruddha Joshi as a replacement for their original skipper, Shreyas Iyer. Punjab Kings have no fitness issues.
18:42
Form Guide (Last five matches)
Delhi Capitals: L-W-L-W-L
Punjab Kings: L-W-L-L-W
18:41
Head to Head record
Matches Played: 26
Delhi Capitals wins: 11
Punjab Kings wins: 15
18:40
Today is Punjab Kings' skipper KL Rahul's birthday. Will the team be able to gift its captain a win tonight?
PBKS Threats: The absence of a good all-rounder is affecting the team’s balance. Against CSK, when the top-order collapsed, they could’ve used an all-rounder to orchestrate a cameo but alas, there were none. Jhye Richardson batted at No. 7 against CSK, but it felt like he was batting one spot higher for the skills that he possesses with the bat. The team needs to rectify this shortcoming urgently.
18:37
PBKS Opportunities: With Mayank, Pooran and Meredith misfiring, PBKS management may give the players on the bench a few matches to play. And the squad does possess good backups. Chris Jordan could replace Meredith. Moises Henriques or Fabian Allen could replace Pooran and play as handy all-rounders. Dawid Malan can bat at the top of the order. One of these players is very likely to get a chance in playing XI soon.
18:35
PBKS Weaknesses: Many players seem out of form. Three players who have high stakes on them but have not proved themselves this season are Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran and Riley Meredith. Mayank’s last five IPL scores read: 0, 14, 26, 5 and 11. Pooran has got out on ducks in the two matches. Meredith has conceded 70 runs from 7.4 overs he bowled while picking just one wicket.
18:34
PBKS Strengths: Punjab Kings can still bank on the batting exploits of KL Rahul and Chris Gayle. Moreover, with Mayank Agarwal failing to click, Rahul should think and take the bet of opening with Gayle, which would result in a left-right opening combination. While Rahul can play the role of an anchor, Gayle can go after the bowlers. If it works, the Rahul-Gayle combo could be a mouth-watering prospect for the team.
18:33
SWOT ANALYSIS FOR PBKS
18:31
Ravichandran Ashwin's dominance over left-hand batsmen is well known, the spinner has dominated Chris Gayle over the years, will Ashwin be able to pick Gayle's wicket again or will the Universe Boss has the last laugh?
The Master 🆚 Universe Boss battle has gone one way so far 🔥
DC Threats: Inconsistency. DC are showing a unique trait of displaying a shoddy show after an electric performance. DC’s record in its last four games of the previous season read: Loss, Win, Loss, Win. The pattern is on course to repeat this season too, with a disappointing loss against RR after an impressive win over CSK. Such inconsistency doesn’t bode well for a side that is aiming for its first-ever IPL title.
18:28
DC Opportunities: For all the hype around star players in the team, Avesh Khan has quietly gone about doing his job as the team’s third fast bowler in the absence of veteran Ishant Sharma. He has picked five wickets. In this match, Avesh has room to share the stage with Rabada and Nortje. It could be a learning curve for him.
18:26
DCWeaknesses: Tom Curran, who started in the first two matches for DC, has not bowled as expected. Against CSK, Curran conceded 40 runs in his 4 overs and went home with just a wicket. Against RR, Curran was hammered for 35 runs in his 3.4 overs. He was picked to bowl the decisive last over against RR and Chris Morris hit the all-rounder for two sixes. Curran’s form would not have inspired much confidence in the team. But Curran is very likely to make way for Anrich Nortje for this game.
18:24
DC Strengths: The South African pace-bowling pair of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje can cause some serious damage to the opposition’s batting unit. Radaba fetched 30 wickets last season and bagged the coveted Purple Cap. Nortje, on the other hand, was fourth on the leading wicket-takers list with 22 wickets in his kitty. Nortje bowls a hard length at swift pace at the top of an innings. Rabada with his toe-crushing yorkers is preferred in the death overs. Wankhede’s deck could assist the two bowlers. It requires exceptional batting performance to take on the Rabada-Nortje challenge.
18:22
SWOT ANALYSIS FOR DELHI CAPITALS
17:37
Rabada revamps the Delhi Capitals's bowling side
Kagiso Rabada picked two wickets on his return to the team. Moreover, Rabada picked four wickets against Punjab Kings last season and bowled the decisive Super Over of the tied game between these two teams. With Anrich Nortje back in the side, Rabada could be expected to bowl with much more freedom.
17:33
Delhi Capitals hold edge over Punjab Kings as Nortje set to replace Tom Curran
Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant will aim to display better tactical acumen in Catch-22 situations against a 'blow-hot-blow-cold' Punjab Kings in what promises to be a battle of brittle middle-orders in an IPL match here on Sunday.
Both teams are coming into the 'Norther Derby' of IPL after enduring defeats in their previous games but Delhi Capitals are definitely a better side on paper.
17:32
DC seek to get back to winning ways in match against Punjab | IPL 2021 Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings: SWOT Analysis
Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings will look to get back to winning ways as they lock horns in Match 11 of the IPL 2021 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Here is the analysis of the two teams.
