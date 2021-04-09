IPL 2021 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE: MI take aim at sixth title, RCB look to end barren run
updated: Apr 09 2021, 16:35 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2021. Follow our live ball-by-ball updates from the first match of this edition between the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
15:57
Washington, Siraj showing their mettle for India augurs well for RCB, feels skipper Virat Kohli
The confidence gained from their exploits for India will help youngsters like Washington Sundar and Mohammed Siraj when they represent Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, feels skipper Virat Kohli.
RCB seek to overturn poor record as IPL kicks off today
As the country grapples with the second wave of the coronavirus, its favourite distraction — the Indian Premier League — kicks off in Chennai with Royal Challengers Bangalore taking on defending champions Mumbai Indians on Friday.
Can MI begin campaign on winning note? | IPL 2021 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: SWOT Analysis
Defending champions and tournament favourites the Mumbai Indians open their IPL 2021 campaign against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Let's look at the SWOT of the two teams.
A look at those who 'bowled' us over with their IPL records
With India geared up for the 14th edition of the cult-cricket franchiseto start today, here is a look at some of the distinguished bowling records made over the past 13 IPL editions.
Hello and welcome to DH's live coverage of IPL 2021 MATCH 1!
Today, we will have minute-by-minute coverage of the first match of IPL 2021 between Virat Kohli's RCB and Rohit Sharma's MI. it promises to be a mouth-watering clash!