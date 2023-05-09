Karnataka Assembly Elections Live: Preparations under way as Karnataka goes to polls

The BJP looks to script history to retain its southern citadel while a combative Congress eyes a comeback as Karnataka goes to polls on Wednesday at the end of a high octane campaign that was marked by a plummeting level of public discourse and grew increasingly shrill over the Bajrang Dal issue. Check latest updates on Karnataka elections here.
Preparations under way at polling booths in Karnataka
Pawan Khera alleges Goa BJP govt is sending people into northern Karnataka using buses
BJP was the most-searched political party on Google before Karnataka polls
Kalaburgi DC nabs two for distributing money to voters
The Kalaburgi DC has arrested two individuals who have been accused of distributing money to voters ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections. Congress leader Priyank Kharge has demanded a probe into the incident.
Rahul Gandhi reminds voters of Congress' five guarantees before polling begins
The Gandhi scion has taken to Twitter to share a list of promises his party will likely fullfil if they come to power. Notably, the Congress has itself lodged a complaint with the ECI against PM Modi for his appeal to Kannadigas during the "silence period".
PM appeals to voters during 'silence period'; Cong complains to EC
Maha Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis convinced Kannadigas will vote for BJP before polling begins
"Last few days travelled vigorously in Karnataka. Kannadiga sisters and brothers who believe in Lord Basaveshwara, Chhatrapati Shivarai, Maharani Channamma and #Bajrangbali will continue Karnataka's development journey by pressing the button next to the lotus symbol. The love given by hundreds of BJP leaders-party workers and the people of Karnataka is unforgettable," the BJP leader said in a tweet.