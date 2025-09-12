<p><strong>Jawai Leopard Safari</strong></p>.<p>A top choice for celebrities, Jawai is one of the favourite spots for tinsel-town regulars as a go-to safari spot in India. The park, famous for its incredible leopard sightings and expansive landscape, regularly attracts stars who are seen enjoying its wild beauty.</p>.<p><strong>Ranthambore National Park</strong></p>.<p>Ranthambore National Park is another the go-to destinations for celebrities. It is one of the favourite spots of celebrities to ring in their special occasions. Actors like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, and others are often seen ringing in their special occasions here. Be it a birthday, an anniversary or New Year's Eve, a string of influential personalities visit this place to celebrate in style. The national park is one of the famous spots in India to spot Royal Bengal Tigers.</p>.<p><strong>Kabini National Park</strong></p>.<p>Kabini National Park is famous for Asiatic elephants, tigers, and leopards, with excellent sighting opportunities for these large mammals, especially along the Kabini River. Several celebrities make it a point to visit this spot to reconnect with nature. This is one of the most visited national parks in India.</p>.<p><strong>Kaziranga National Park</strong></p>.<p>While most famous for its one-horned rhinos, Assam's Kaziranga National Park is also home to the "Big Five" species, which include Royal Bengal tigers, Asian elephants, wild water buffalo, and eastern swamp deer. Celebrities regularly visit and explore the wildlife here. The park also appeals to bird lovers and offers river tourism on the Brahmaputra.</p>.<p><strong>Jim Corbett National Park</strong></p>.<p>Jim Corbett National Park is famous for being a primary habitat for the Royal Bengal Tiger, home to the highest number of tigers in any Indian national park, as well as a rich diversity of other wildlife and flora. Apart from wild animals the place also offers an array of adventurous activities making the spot an ideal spot for nature lovers.</p>