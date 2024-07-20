Acoustic ecology in urban design

Sensing spatial attributes by listening needs no extra effort since all of us are genetically hardwired to do it. The tapping sounds of our shoes on cement floors provide navigational confidence when walking inside a building. When we wake up in an urban city, the ‘gutargoo’ (cooing) of the pigeons, the distant hum of traffic, and the melodic practice of a neighbour’s classical music could be the first cues to locating ourselves in our home. Once these sounds enter our minds, we subconsciously decipher that we are inside an apartment facing away from a main road, where the window overlooks a large tree. Similarly, when we wake up in a village, the cock-a-doodle-doo of a rooster, ringing bells from moving cows, and the splash of the pail dropping into the well can be sonic cues to situate ourselves in a hut located in a paddy field. In both these situations, there is a difference in the way humans and other species build a relationship with the natural surroundings through sound. The study of this relationship is referred to as acoustic ecology.