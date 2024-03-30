Khanyari tiles and the long road to revival

Still, Ghulam has not given up. Over the years, he has not added any new designs or colours to the tiles. “I make the same designs that my father and grandfather used to make. One is square tiles featuring the chinar leaf motif, another is star-shaped tiles, and yet others are with the khatamband design,” he says. Khatamband is a ceiling design unique to Kashmir in which pieces of intricately carved wood are interlinked without glue or nails.