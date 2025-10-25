<p>Make your eyes the showstopper in your face through skilful artistry with make-up. Here is your easy guide to looking good.</p>.<p><strong>Make a mark</strong></p>.<p>Define the natural curve of your eyebrows. Make use of a pebble grey or dark brown eye pencil to fill in your brows, lending them greater definition. You can then use a small comb to brush up your eyebrows.</p>.<p>Remember, your brows are an important face definer. Making them look too harsh by using jet black, will lend them an unfriendly edge. Soften the shape by using a transparent mascara.</p>.<p><strong>Even up</strong></p>.<p>If your eyelids are brown, apply a bit of concealer or foundation to rev up the complexion for an even application of eye make-up. Lighter tones on the inside of the eye, and darker as you move away towards the outer edge <br>is the rule to follow.</p>.<p><strong>Magic on</strong></p>.<p>Bring on the sparkle and highlighter towards the outer corners of your eyes. Line the inside of your lower lid, and part of your upper lid, with a black kohl stick. This rims the eyes perfectly, lending them an almond shape.</p>.<p>Remember to dab away the product from your under-eye area after finishing your eye make-up. It is a good idea to finish the make-up on your eyes first before beginning with the base make-up on the rest of your face.</p>.<p><strong>Lash line</strong></p>.<p>Make use of a lash serum, or castor oil to lengthen those lashes naturally and thicken the brows. This daily ritual lends good definition to your face. Run a liquid eye liner along the upper and lower lids and let it dry in seconds before you take to the mascara. Remember, a mascara tube lasts you a few months – the moment it begins to clump up or smell awry, discard it. Apply in firm strokes on the inside length and the outside length of both the upper and lower eyelashes for dramatic effect.</p>.<p>Highlights - Tip top points\nl Bat your lashes a few times to check for any unwanted product deposit before you bid bye to the mirror.\nl Keep a clean ear bud handy in your bag to zap away any deposit that collects at the inside of your eyes if it is a late night.\nl Invest in water-resistant eye liner and mascara to prevent an ungainly run of eye make-up.\nl Always use a brush applicator to apply the eye shadow. Else make use of a sponge or your ring finger.\nl Avoid using face scrubs on the eyelids to remove the make-up. Go gentle with baby oil application and follow up with a damp cotton pad.</p>