Homelifestyle

Explained: How luxury rugs elevate living spaces

Creating the perfect interior ambience is an art, that demands thoughtful decisions in every detail. In this symphony of design, luxury rugs, especially those meticulously handcrafted, emerge as the virtuosos. These rugs don’t merely adorn floors - they transform into captivating masterpieces, each weaving a distinctive narrative. Co-founder and Understorey CEO Rahul Kapoor shares some insights that will help you elevate interior spaces.
Last Updated 07 December 2023, 11:02 IST

Selecting a luxury rug is an art; harmonise its hues and style with your room’s palette, creating a seamless visual symphony that enriches every design element with refined elegance.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Elevating your space with luxury rugs that transcend mere decor, becoming dynamic focal points through captivating patterns and designs, setting the stage for distinctive interiors.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Immerse your home in the legacy of meticulous craftsmanship and the embrace of premium materials, weaving stories through intricate knotting techniques, transforming rugs into cherished, enduring family heirlooms.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Redefine versatility as these rugs not only delineate functional zones but also infuse spaces with warmth, bringing tactile comfort and irresistible textures to redefine your room’s aesthetic allure.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Experience the alchemy of art and utility as luxury rugs merge into your lifestyle, transforming spaces into sensory-rich experiences that beckon with irresistible warmth, visual splendour, and functional beauty.

Credit: Special Arrangement

(Published 07 December 2023, 11:02 IST)
