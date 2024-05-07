Lok Sabha Elections 2024: There will be 'jungle raj' in country if I.N.D.I.A. bloc comes to power, says Amit Shah in Bihar

Addressing an election rally in favour of senior BJP leader and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, in Bihar’s Samastipur district, Shah said, “The latest recovery of Rs 30 crore and more from the house of a minister in Jharkhand proves I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders are corrupt.' He also said, "If they come to power, there will be a complete 'jungle raj' in the country as well as in Bihar."

Notably, the Enforcement Directorate on Monday claimed to have recovered a huge amount of 'unaccounted' cash during searches at the premises of a domestic help allegedly linked to the secretary of Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam.