<p>Last September, Nothing Inc. announced to open its <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/nothing-inc-to-open-its-first-exclusive-store-in-india-this-year-3713743">first-ever flagship store</a> in India by the end of 2025. But it did not materialise.</p><p>Now, the London-based technology company has revealed that the store will finally open its doors soon in the subcontinent.</p><p>The upcoming store is the company's first global store outside London (Nothing Store Soho at 4 Peter Street).</p><p>The company has not revealed which city will become Nothing's first store. It has posted a teaser giving fans a hint of what the storefront will look like. Also, it revealed that it will feature a dedicated space for people to experience Nothing's products and design philosophy up close, and make an informed decision to buy them or not.</p><p>It should be noted that Nothing launched the company's first-ever exclusive walk-in repair centre in Bengaluru way back in 2023. Since then, it has expanded to more cities, including Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and others.</p><p>Now, it is brining flagship store soon. Nothing Inc, which is less than five years old in the industry, sees India, which is the world's fastest and second biggest smartphone market, as the company's growth engine. Its subsidiary <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/nothings-cmf-becomes-independent-subsidiary-sets-base-in-india-3743414">CMF now operates its headquarters</a> in India. It runs the company's full-fledged Research and Development (R&D) centre, and even the global marketing team have set up their base here.</p><p>Also, Nothing Inc. and Optiemus have pledged investment worth over USD $100 million and will create more than 1,800 jobs in India over the next three years. To date, the London-based firm has so far invested over USD $200 million in the country.</p><p>Budget-friendly CMF Phones and even Nothing Lite series handsets have done exceptionally well in India.</p><p>In 2024, Nothing Inc. recorded an impressive 577 per cent year-over-year growth in its India business. In 2025, it reportedly registered 156 per cent growth.</p><p>Established players such as Samsung and Apple are expanding their retail presence faster than ever. The Cupertino-based company opened three stores-- Bengaluru, Pune and Noida, bringing the total to five in India. Previously, in 2023, it had opened one each in Mumbai (BKC) and Delhi (Saket).</p><p>Nothing Inc is expected to aggressively expand the store count in India in the coming years.</p>