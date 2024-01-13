Walk away with the runway style

Make-up artistry is a magical realm where trends often transcend the confines of the runway to become integral parts of everyday beauty routines. Runway shows serve as avant-garde platforms for designers to showcase not only their clothing but also the overall aesthetic they envision for their collections.
Make-up plays a pivotal role in bringing this vision to life. Bold and unconventional looks often dominate the runway, pushing boundaries and challenging traditional notions of beauty. The runway has also become more and more inclusive, making it fun for anyone to up their beauty game. What if we could translate these high-fashion looks into more wearable, everyday versions? For the modern working woman, incorporating runway trends into everyday make-up is a seamless way to infuse creativity into a professional look. The dynamic landscape of fashion and beauty can be translated into practical and time-efficient routines that align with the demands of a busy lifestyle.
Minimalist is always in
The minimalism look has held on to its roots. Many designers now opt for minimalist, fresh-faced looks that highlight and enhance the model’s features rather than masking them. It also allows the skin to breathe while looking sophisticated. This trend has been lovingly embraced, favouring lightweight foundations, dewy finishes, and neutral tones to create a more natural and radiant appearance, perfect for daily wear.
This shift towards a less-is-more approach has resonated with individuals seeking a more effortless and authentic look in their daily make-up routines.
Raise the eyebrow
The bold eyebrow trend is showing no signs of receding, bringing cheer to women who had to shape them frequently. Brown bows are especially in vogue. Filling in the eyebrows using a spoolie brush, blending in with a eyebrow pencil and setting them with a transparent gel helps you get a full brow that makes your face stand out.
Bold, full eyebrows give a hint of confidence and frame your face perfectly.
Monochrome magic
Elevate your make-up game with the art of monochrome shades on your eyes, lips and cheeks. This trend is the ultimate trick to streamline your routine, effortlessly coordinating colours for a flawless and fashionable look. Embrace the simplicity of a single colour palette and watch as your daily life transforms into a harmonious masterpiece of style. Choose from a plethora of shades - the pinks, nudes or the coral family that blend well on the eyes, lips and cheeks.
The next time you look at models on the ramp and think all those looks are impossible to get, think again.