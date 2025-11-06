<p>One of the quintessential street foods, Golgappa, also known as Puchka or Pani Puri, offers a burst of tangy, spicy and sweet flavour, providing an instant and delicious uplift for any mood.</p>.<p>The undisputed champion of Indian street food, Aloo Tikki is one of the street foods that is available in every nook and corner. This is one of the favourite and must have dishes one will find at the markets, weddings and other grand events. This humble patty of hot, crispy, spiced mashed potato is delicious and one just cant resist with one. The taste is further elevated with classic pairing with tangy tamarind and refreshing mint chutneys.</p>.<p>Known as desi burger, Vada Pav is the perfect belly-warming Marathi snack. The flavourful potato fritter is stuffed in a soft pao and made irresistible with a variety of chutneys. It’s an absolute must-try when in the city.</p>.<p>A fiery Gujarati cousin to the Vada Pav, Dabeli is a spice lover’s favourite snack. This popular street food is a mix of tangy masala mixed with boiled potatoes, stuffed into a pav (bun). Its taste is further, elevated by a garnish of roasted peanuts and pomegranate.</p>.<p>Pav Bhaji is the definitive staple of Maharashtrian cuisine, a dish consumed across the city 24/7. This buttery, intensely fragrant, and spiced vegetable mash, served with its essential fluffy bread rolls, is a genuine taste of heaven.</p>.<p>Poha-Jalebi, a delightful mix of sweet and tangy, is a street food staple in Madhya Pradesh, especially in Indore and Bhopal. The dish combines spiced veggies with flattened rice, served alongside hot jalebis.</p>.<p>A popular breakfast choice in North India, this iconic combination of tangy, spiced chickpeas (chole) paired with hot bhatura offers a mesmerising experience.</p>.<p>A wheat flour ball stuffed with gram flour and served with a spiced mashed vegetable mixture, a staple in Bihar.</p>.<p>A staple for street food lovers and for diet concious people, Bhelpuri is a truly light snack found across the Indian streets. This delicious chaat, a mix of puffed rice, savoury additions and tangy chutneys, this is the ultimate guilt-free snack when you need a savoury bite.</p>.<p>When exploring South India, it's impossible to bump into a shop of Idli Sambar. This classic pairing of soft, fluffy idlis and aromatic served with tangy sambar is a delicious staple that remains utterly satisfying, no matter how often you have it.</p>