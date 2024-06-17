Bakrid 2024: 5 delectable biryanis to try

Hyderabad Biryani: One of the simpler biryanis to prepare at home, Hyderabad Biryani is perfect for any occasion. Made with basmati rice, meat (chicken, mutton, or fish), and a blend of spices including saffron, mint, and fried onions, this dish promises a delightful culinary experience.
Malabar Biryani: Originating from Kerala's Malabar region, this biryani is famous for its distinctive fusion of flavours. This dish is a unique combination of fragrant rice and meat. This biryani usually includes cashews, raisins, and a generous amount of coconut oil.
Ambur Biryani: Made with 'Seeraga Samba' rice, this biryani is best known for its light yet flavorful taste. This dish often includes marinated meat with curd and is cooked with a variety of spices.
Lucknowi Biryani: Lucknowi Biryani also called Awadhi biryani is famous for its subtle flavors. Made with aromatic spices, rice and meat, this biryani often includes a fragrant blend of saffron, rose water, and screw-pine water.
Bombay Biryani: A specialty of Mumbai, this biryani is a fusion of Mughlai and Iranian influences. It is characterised by its sweetness and the addition of dried plums.
