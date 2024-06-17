Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homelifestylefood and drink

Bakrid 2024: 5 delectable biryanis to try

Here we list five delightful biryanis, a beloved and aromatic dish, to celebrate Eid!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 17 June 2024, 08:47 IST
Last Updated : 17 June 2024, 08:47 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Hyderabad Biryani: One of the simpler biryanis to prepare at home, Hyderabad Biryani is perfect for any occasion. Made with basmati rice, meat (chicken, mutton, or fish), and a blend of spices including saffron, mint, and fried onions, this dish promises a delightful culinary experience.

Hyderabad Biryani: One of the simpler biryanis to prepare at home, Hyderabad Biryani is perfect for any occasion. Made with basmati rice, meat (chicken, mutton, or fish), and a blend of spices including saffron, mint, and fried onions, this dish promises a delightful culinary experience.

Credit: Pexels

ADVERTISEMENT
Malabar Biryani: Originating from Kerala's Malabar region, this biryani is famous for its distinctive fusion of flavours. This dish is a unique combination of fragrant rice and meat. This biryani usually includes cashews, raisins, and a generous amount of coconut oil.

Malabar Biryani: Originating from Kerala's Malabar region, this biryani is famous for its distinctive fusion of flavours. This dish is a unique combination of fragrant rice and meat. This biryani usually includes cashews, raisins, and a generous amount of coconut oil.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

Ambur Biryani: Made with 'Seeraga Samba' rice, this biryani is best known for its light yet flavorful taste. This dish often includes marinated meat with curd and is cooked with a variety of spices.

Ambur Biryani: Made with 'Seeraga Samba' rice, this biryani is best known for its light yet flavorful taste. This dish often includes marinated meat with curd and is cooked with a variety of spices.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

Lucknowi Biryani: Lucknowi Biryani also called Awadhi biryani is famous for its subtle flavors. Made with aromatic spices, rice and meat, this biryani often includes a fragrant blend of saffron, rose water, and screw-pine water.

Lucknowi Biryani: Lucknowi Biryani also called Awadhi biryani is famous for its subtle flavors. Made with aromatic spices, rice and meat, this biryani often includes a fragrant blend of saffron, rose water, and screw-pine water.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

Bombay Biryani: A specialty of Mumbai, this biryani is a fusion of Mughlai and Iranian influences. It is characterised by its sweetness and the addition of dried plums.

Bombay Biryani: A specialty of Mumbai, this biryani is a fusion of Mughlai and Iranian influences. It is characterised by its sweetness and the addition of dried plums.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 June 2024, 08:47 IST
India NewsWorld newsEidFoodbiryaniBakridMalabar biryani

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT