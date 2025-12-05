<p>With the onset of winter, <em>Metrolife</em> asked health experts for a few easy-to-make snacks.</p>.<p>Roasted sweet potato sticks with herbs</p>.<p>Clinical dietitian Ranjani Raman says the dish aids digestion, boosts immunity, and adds micronutrients such as vitamins A and C and potassium to one’s diet.</p>.<p><strong>Ingredients (serves 1-2)</strong></p>.<p>*Sweet potato: 150 g</p>.<p class="bodytext">*Oregano, basil, chilli flakes, chilli powder and salt (as per requirement)</p>.<p class="bodytext">*Ghee or cold pressed sunflower, olive or groundnut oil to saute</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="bold"><strong>Preparation method</strong></span></p>.<p class="bodytext">*Slice sweet potato into thin sticks.</p>.<p class="bodytext">*To a little oil, add the spices, salt and herbs. After this, add the sweet potato sticks into this. Toss it well so it all mixes evenly. Let this rest for 5-10 min.</p>.<p class="bodytext">*In a pan, add a little ghee and toss these spiced sweet potato sticks for 5-10 min and cook well. Sprinkle some water if needed.</p>.<p class="bodytext">*Cook it on a low flame using ghee so that the sweet potato cooks from inside and turns crispy. You can also make this in an air fryer.</p>.<p class="bodytext">*Serve hot.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Corn and drumstick leaves chaat</p>.<p>The spice mix used in this chaat will help boost immunity, while drumstick leaves are a good source of iron and can help increase haemoglobin. “In combination with lemon juice, iron absorption improves. Peanuts add a dose of healthy fat that slows down glucose release, making the snack ideal for those watching their sugar levels too,” shares Ranjani.</p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Ingredients (serves 1–2)</strong></span></p>.<p>*Boiled sweet corn: 1 cup</p>.<p>*Chopped onion, capsicum, tomatoes: ¼ cup each</p>.<p>*Fresh drumstick leaves: ½ cup</p>.<p>*Finely crushed roasted peanuts: 2 tbsp</p>.<p>*Ginger–garlic paste: 1 tsp</p>.<p>*Pepper, chaat masala, turmeric, salt, and chilli powder (as required)</p>.<p>*Any cold-pressed oil or ghee to sauté</p>.<p>*Lemon: ½</p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Preparation</strong></span></p>.<p>*Heat the ghee or oil in a pan.</p>.<p>*Add the ginger–garlic paste, followed by the onions, and sauté.</p>.<p>*When the mixture turns translucent, add the tomatoes and capsicum and cook for 2-3 minutes.</p>.<p>*Add the drumstick leaves and sauté well.</p>.<p>*Add the boiled corn and cook everything together for 3-4 minutes.</p>.<p>*Add chaat masala, turmeric, pepper, chilli powder, and salt as per your preference.</p>.<p>*Garnish with roasted, finely crushed peanuts for added flavour.</p>.<p>*Squeeze some lemon juice and serve hot.</p>.<p class="CrossHead"><strong>Snack bowl</strong></p>.<p class="bodytext">Consultant-clinical dietitian Edwina Raj shared a healthy recipe, which is rich in iron, magnesium, potassium and Vitamin B3.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="bold"><strong>Ingredients (serves 2)</strong></span></p>.<p class="bodytext">*Water chestnut: ½ cup</p>.<p class="bodytext">*Sweet potato: ½ cup</p>.<p class="bodytext">*Peanut (roasted and skin peeled): 2 tbsp </p>.<p class="bodytext">*Sesame seeds (roasted): 3 tsp </p>.<p class="bodytext">*Pomegranate: ¼ cup</p>.<p class="bodytext">*Apple: ½ cup</p>.<p class="bodytext">*Lime juice: 1 tsp</p>.<p class="bodytext">*Pepper: ¼ tsp</p>.<p class="bodytext">*Salt as per taste</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="bold"><strong>Preparation method</strong></span></p>.<p class="bodytext">*Wash and peel water chestnut and sweet potato and steam them for 15 min.</p>.<p class="bodytext">*Dice the sweet potato into small pieces.</p>.<p class="bodytext">*Mix and toss all the other ingredients and serve as a snack.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Winter pudding delight</p>.<p>This seasonal pudding is rich in iron, calcium, omega-3, and potassium, points out Edwina.</p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Ingredients (serves 3)</strong></span></p>.<p>*Chia seeds: 3 tsp, soaked in 100 ml warm water for 30 minutes</p>.<p>*Makhana/Foxnut: ½ cup (roasted)</p>.<p>*Sesame seeds: 3 tsp (roasted)</p>.<p>*Pumpkin seeds: 1 tbsp (roasted)</p>.<p>*Almonds: 8 (roasted)</p>.<p>*Pistachios: 6 (roasted)</p>.<p>*Raisins: 8 (soaked in warm water)</p>.<p>*Coconut milk/Soya milk/Cow’s milk: 100 ml</p>.<p>*Saffron strands: 6</p>.<p>*Monk fruit powder: ½ tsp, if needed</p>.<p>*Turmeric: a pinch</p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Method</strong></span></p>.<p>*Soak the chia seeds in 100 ml warm water for 30 minutes. </p>.<p>*Dry roast the foxnuts, sesame seeds, pumpkin seeds, almonds, and pistachios ahead of time and use as needed.</p>.<p>*Blend the roasted ingredients. Add 50 ml milk and the soaked raisins, and blend again to a smooth purée.</p>.<p>*Mix in the soaked chia seeds, saffron strands, and turmeric.</p>.<p>*Serve as a snack.</p>